First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny to wind down the work week

SUMMARY: High pressure will remain in control for the next few days keeping it sunny. Some parts of the east are in need of rain but we’ll have to wait until early next week to get it.



THIS MORNING: Temps in the 40s and 50s inland with a few places along the coast staying in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: More sunshine for the day with highs in the mid 70s. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear with temps in the mid to upper 40s inland and mid to upper 50s along the coast. Winds are staying light.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will keep things sunny and quiet through the weekend. Another cold front will move through Monday into Tuesday bringing showers back to ENC.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast