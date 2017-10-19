ECU, BYU Agree To Extend Football Series To 2024

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU and BYU, which meet on Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Saturday night, will extend its series with home-and-home contests in 2022 and 2024 according to a joint announcement by both institutions Thursday.

After opening their initial two-game agreement with a 45-38 BYU win in 2015 and completing it Saturday, the Pirates and Cougars will renew the series on Oct. 15, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo before following with an Oct. 19, 2024 meeting in Greenville.

“The opportunity to continue to play against a program of BYU’s national profile and brand is not only encouraged, but welcomed,” ECU Head Football Coach Scottie Montgomery said. “Each of our venues offers a great college football environment and it’s exciting to be a part of that tradition

While both teams have endured early struggles during the 2017 season, ECU and BYU have played in a combined 22 bowl games since 2000. The Pirates, members of the American Athletic Conference, have made 10 post-season appearances, including three in the last five years. The Cougars, who compete as a football independent, currently enjoy a run of 12-straight bowl showings, the most recent one being a 24-21 victory over Wyoming in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.

BYU will join NC State (Sept. 3) and Virginia Tech (Sept. 17) as early entries on ECU’s 2022 non-conference schedule while becoming the Pirates’ first announced opponent for the 2024 campaign.

Additional details including broadcast plans, game times and ticket information will be released at a later date.