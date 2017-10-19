Eastern eye doctors give the gift of sight and literature

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carolina Vision Care Optometrists in Greenville continued their tradition of giving back to local Elementary Schools on Tuesday.

At the start of every fall season, Carolina Vision Care sends children’s books to local Elementary School Kindergartners.

Working with a local publishing company, copies of the book, “Four Seasons for Little People” are given out to 12 local schools, including: Ayden Elementary School, Grifton School, Eastern Elementary School, Elmhurst Elementary School, Greenville Christian Academy, Lakeforest Elementary School, South Greenville Elementary School, St. Peter Catholic School, The Oakwood School, Trinity Christian School, Wahl-Coates Elementary School, and Wintergreen Primary School.

These additional books help serve the needs of Kindergartners throughout the Greenville community.

As eye doctors who live and work in Greenville, Carolina Vision Care works to bring vision health to the community.

“We want every child to be able to see clearly and have access to age-appropriate books.  We started providing books to select schools 20 years ago and continue the tradition to this day,” said Dr. Thomas McIntosh, OD.  “As a local business, we believe an investment in education is an investment in Greenville’s future.”

To learn more about how Carolina Vision Care provides books for local schools or how to participate in local outreach programs visit www.carolinavisioncare.com.

 

