Early voting begins across the state

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Early voting starts today across the state of North Carolina.

Beginning today through November 4th, community members can get cast their votes for local leaders in the 2017 municipal election at any one-stop voting site. Unlike on Election Day, when registered voters can only vote at their specific precinct, one-stop voting allows registered voters to vote at any one-stop absentee voting site in the county.

One-stop early voting sites have been set up at several locations inside their counties. In Pitt County, the community center at Alice Keene Park will host early voting. Four other locations in the area will open October 31st.

Individuals who did not register to vote can still vote at a one-stop site. To register to vote in your county, you must show proof of residence. You must bring with you a current and valid photo id and a document showing name and the current address of the applicant.

For more information on early voting and to find a one stop early voting location near you visit http://www.ncsbe.gov

