Duplin County hosts Agribusiness Fair highlighting importance of agriculture

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County is hosting its Agri-businesses Fair, which combines carnival rides, agriculture and games.

It’s taking place at the events center in Kenansville.

Not only are there popular rides, but it also highlights the importance of agriculture to the county and the skills of those who submit their work for competition.

“Tonight, we’ll be open again from 5-9,” said Stephen Williamson Jr., fair manager. “Tomorrow night we open from 5-9 as well. Saturday, we’re open from 11 until 10.”

Admission is $6 for those 16 and up and free for kids under 16 with a paying adult.

 

