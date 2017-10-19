Duplin Co. sheriff warns drivers to respect Move Over Law after deputy hit

By Published:

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Following Wednesday’s incident where a Duplin County deputy was hit by a car while directing traffic, WNCT takes an up-close look at the law surrounding approaching flashing lights on the roadway.

Sheriff Blake Wallace describes yesterday’s accident in one word: preventable. And he’s right.

If you follow North Carolina’s Move Over Law, you’ll not only protect emergency personnel, you’ll also protect yourself.

The law requires you to slow down and change lanes, when safe, on a multi-lane highway. It was created in 2002. After a deputy was hit in 2005 while directing traffic, the fine for breaking the law increased to $500, as well as the possibility of getting charged with a felony if an injury or death results.

Sheriff Wallace says motorists must pay attention to avoid future nightmares like this one.

“Be extremely careful around any emergency response vehicle,” he said. “Yesterday morning was a terrible nightmare for his family but also for his office. It’s every sheriff’s biggest fear: to get a phone call that one of their deputies has been injured.”

Sheriff Wallace described Deputy Jones as an “all-American young man.” “He’s very well liked and very respected in this office,” he said.

Deputy Jones is an SRO for Duplin County Schools. The school system issued the following statement to WNCT on Thursday:

Duplin County Schools is blessed to have a strong and long-standing partnership with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Our School Resource Officers continuously go above and beyond the call of duty and they are an invaluable part of the DCS Family. We can never thank them enough for all they do. Our best wishes and prayers for a swift recovery go out to Officer Philip Jones and his family.

The sheriff says Deputy Jones’ recovery is going well. He’s expected to be released soon.

