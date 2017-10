GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The D.H. Conley Vikings snapped a two game losing streak on Thursday night as they were able to defeat the J.H. Rose Rampants, 3-0.

The Vikings improve their record to 11-8-1 on the year while Rose dropped their fifth straight game and fall to 8-9.

Conley will visit Southern Wayne on Monday, while Rose travels to Eastern Wayne.