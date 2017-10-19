Changes underway in Pitt County to increase bike safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has approved a new biking and pedestrian safety plan designed to improve safety on the road.

Every day, Leroy Harris rides his bike four miles back and forth to the Krispy Kreme on 10 Street in Greenville, where he works. It’s a road without a bike lane in sight.

“Certain times of the day, you know, you have a lot of traffic,” Harris said.

Harris also has to narivate narrow spots and bumpy sidewalks.

“A lot of the streets as far as hitting bike holes or whatever, you hitting the holes in the street, a lot of the streets are not good enough to ride on; not smooth enough to ride on,” Harris said.

But that’s about to change, thanks to plan unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners.

Greenville transportation planner Ryan Purtle said the Active Transportation Plan includes new shared use paths, greenway paths and bike lanes throughout Pitt County.

“We look at where the needs are, that people say utilize to get to and from work, or use it on an everyday basis,” said Purtle. “So we can provide a safe and comfortable riding network for bicyclists but also for pedestrians who walk to work…Charles Boulevard, Evans Street, 10th Street, some of those locations.”

Harris said he is excited for the bike lane on 10th Street, his route to work.

“I feel good about it because it’s a lot of people that like to ride,” said Harris. “So I feel real good about that. You will be safe.”

The plan doesn’t affect just Greenville. It spans across Pitt County to communities like Ayden and Winterville.

Organizers said they plan to pay for it with funding from the state as well as grants.

They plan to start construction in the next year or so.