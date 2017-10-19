Camp Lejeune holds activate shooter drill

Sara Potter WNCT Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Camp Lejeune’s base Headquarters and Support Battalion will hold an active shooter drill on Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The drill will be located at the Legal Service Support Section Office on base.

Camp Lejeune residents and visitors may see an increase in first responder activity.

The exercise is created to provide a training environment that stimulates a real-world response to an active shooter theatre aboard Camp Lejeune.

Bases services during the drill will not be affected.

 

