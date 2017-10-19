Breast Cancer Awareness Series: Oct. 19

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is working to shed a light on this terrible disease.

Every Thursday during the month of October, Morning Edition’s Maria Satira, will interview local health experts about breast cancer and its impact in Eastern North Carolina.

This week, Maria interviewed Debra Mascarenhas, RN, BSN, CBCN. She is a nurse navigator at Vidant Medical Center

She discussed her role and what’s involved in helping someone through their treatment journey at Vidant. She also explains how you can be there for a loved one going through cancer treatment.

Coming up on October 26 at 6:10 a.m., we’ll interview executive director of Vidant Cancer Care, Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Zervos.

He will discuss the new cancer center and its impact in Eastern North Carolina.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s