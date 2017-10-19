Breast Cancer Awareness Series: Oct. 19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is working to shed a light on this terrible disease.

Every Thursday during the month of October, Morning Edition’s Maria Satira, will interview local health experts about breast cancer and its impact in Eastern North Carolina.

This week, Maria interviewed Debra Mascarenhas, RN, BSN, CBCN. She is a nurse navigator at Vidant Medical Center

She discussed her role and what’s involved in helping someone through their treatment journey at Vidant. She also explains how you can be there for a loved one going through cancer treatment.

Coming up on October 26 at 6:10 a.m., we’ll interview executive director of Vidant Cancer Care, Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Zervos.

He will discuss the new cancer center and its impact in Eastern North Carolina.