Annual Aging and Wellness Expo held in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Council on Aging and the Eastern North Carolina Falls Prevention Coalition came together Thursday as part of the annual Healthy Aging and Wellness Expo.

Multiple vendors and health experts gathered to offer information about fall prevention and healthcare.

“All ages will know what’s going on and what they need to do and insurance and stuff like that,” said Magdalene Jones, senior attendee.

Attendees participated in fall risk screenings, and flu shots were also available.

