Treat party guests to Halloween-themed cocktails

This year, treat your party guests to these Halloween-themed cocktails.

Purple People Eater

Ingredients:

3oz vodka

1 1/2oz cranberry juice

1/2oz blue Curacao liqueur

1/2oz sweet and sour mix

1/2oz of 7-Up

Mix and serve to your guests!

Witch’s Brew

Ingredients:

1 (6oz package) lime gelatin

2 cups boiling water

3 cups pineapple juice

1 (2 liter) bottle of Sprite

2 cups chilled vodka

Directions:

1. Pour the gelatin mix into a large bowl and slowly stir in the boiling water. Stir at least 2 minutes, until the gelatin is completely dissolved.

2. Stir in the pineapple juice, Sprite and vodka. Let cool to room temperature and serve.

Bloody Orange Cocktails

4 oz vodka

2 oz Licor43

8 oz Orangina or 1:3 orange juice to club soda

3 oz raspberry syrup

1 orange

Plastic syringes (available at party stores)

Directions:

1. Puree 2 cups of fresh raspberries in a food processor. Press the puree through a fine mesh strainer to extract the pulp, then discard the seeds.

2. Place the puree in a small saucepan with 1/4 cup of sugar. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring frequently until thick and dark (about 10 minutes) and let cool.

3. Fill each syringe with .75 ounces of raspberry syrup and set aside.

4. Add vodka and Licor43 to a shaker with ice, shake until very cold (about 20 seconds). Add Orangina and stir. Pour into iced glasses and place filled syringes in drinks.

5. Add an orange wedge to the side of each glass and serve.