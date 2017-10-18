The first Greenville Plays: Greenville Reads event will be held today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police Department and Greenville Recreation and Parks will hold Greenville Plays: Greenville Reads on Wednesday with help from Pitt Partners for Health, Vidant and United Way.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Police Substation 1024 West 5th Street.

The inaugural event starts an initiative to promote a culture of literacy and healthy living.

The goal of the new program is to provide opportunities for children to play safe, exercise, and develop a love for reading.

The event will include reading and games.

Children must be accompanied by a caregiver.