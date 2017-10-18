Sheriff’s office: Multiple injuries at office park shooting in Maryland

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP/WJZ) – A sheriff’s office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

The Harford County Sheriff Office’s tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

The sheriff’s office has asked media partners not to air aerial video that may reveal tactical positioning at the scene.

CBS Baltimore reports police are searching for a red Dodge Charger with Delaware plates in relation to the shooting.

Emmorton Business Park is just south of the I-95 interchange with Route 24.

As a precaution and on the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website that students at five nearby schools were being kept indoors and no visitors were permitted.

No other details were immediately released.

Below is a feed from our CBS sister station, WJZ.

