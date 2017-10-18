Pitt Co. Schools provide students with chance to learn about college choices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s never too early to start preparing for college. According to the Department of Labor, in 2016, 70 percent of high school graduates enrolled in an institution of higher learning.

Dozens of schools packed inside the Greenville Convention center for a day designated for students thanks to a partnership with Carolina’s Association of Collegiate Registrars and admissions officers. The goal is to help students.

Amy Denton is the Regional Representative for the College Foundation of North Carolina and helps prospective students find ways to pay for college.

“It’s so important for students to realize that they have choices, they have options after high school,” Denton said.

For some students like Caleb Flowers, it’s an eye-opener.

“For me to come here and look at different colleges, it reminds me that there are so many places out there,” said Flowers. “Not only is there a right place for me but there is a right place for everyone.”

Flowers is one of the hundreds of students across the nation vying for the Questbridge National College Scholarship which allows students from low-income families to attend a top-ranked university at no cost.

“It’s wonderful to not only know that I have the opportunity to go to select schools,” said Flowers. “To not have to worry about finances because as students it could be a lot.”

An evening portion of the fair focused on educating parents who need more information about the college application process.

