Pitt Co. first responders celebrate 5-year-old’s final chemo treatment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It wasn’t your average day at Vidant Medical Center Tuesday. Outside was a line of first responder vechicles, all waiting for one special little boy.

5-year-old Colt Cowell had just completed his final round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer one year ago. Cowell had always had a love for police and fire trucks, so what better way to celebrate?

Lauren Cowell, Colt’s mom, said they had no idea what to expect.

When they walked out of the hospital, they were greeted by police officers representing ECU, Greenville, Ayden and Winterville, along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Fire and Rescue.

They treated Colt as if he was a rock star. His mom said he won’t soon forget it.

“He was very excited,” Cowell said. “He loved his fire truck. The whole time we were in the fire truck he smiled and was just like, this is all for me mom? And we were like, yes this is for you.”

Cowell said she would never be able to thank the officers, and the hospital staff, for all of their hard work.