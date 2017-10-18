Pamlico Co. deputies: Stolen guns pawned, traded for heroin

WNCT Staff Published:

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they said stole four guns, two of which were pawned and another two that were traded for heroin.

Trever Hanel was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering and four counts stealing a firearm.

Deputies initially responded to a break-in in Alliance on Friday where four firearms were stolen and arrested Hanel following an investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said another suspect, Amanda Hardison, was the one the one who sold the firearms to the pawn shop and charges are pending against her.

Hanel was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Facility under a $27,000 bond.

 

