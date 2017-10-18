New restaurants coming to downtown Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New businesses are popping up in downtown Kinston, and residents hope they’ll attract more patrons and help to continue to revitalize the area.

Debrah Wicker and her friends stopped by two busy businesses in downtown Kinston for lunch Wednesday.

“We went to Sugar Hill Pizza, then we crossed the street over to the Inside Scoop,” said Wicker.

But soon, they will have even more options.

Kinston will soon have three new restaurants in the city.

“I feel great about it,” said Kinston resident Monica Lee. “I mean the variety of it all is wonderful.”

The three new restaurants include the Jam Shack, a Jamaican restaurant; a new chicken option with Quick N Chicken and a little bit of everything at the Mad Hatter downtown.

Manager of Sugar Hill Pizzeria Allie Stainback said the Mad Hatter will be a great addition to downtown and is also excited for the economic growth restaurants outside downtown will bring.

“We don’t really look at it as competition,” said Stainback. “We look at it as a family down here. More people being down here gives more people a reason to come down here.”

There are still some dotted lines to sign. Lenoir County Environmental Health said Jam Shack and the Quick N chicken still have some inspections to get through before opening. The Mad Hatter plans to open in early November.