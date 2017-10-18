New culinary building adds flavor to Coastal Carolina Community College

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new building for culinary and hospitality programs in Onslow County is looking to improve instruction for students.

The current culinary and hospitality building underwent a full renovation in 2016.

The new building features equipment like a pastry maker and espresso machine that will help students learn the art of French cuisine.

“One of the problems in the community college system on the state level has to do with having the state of the art facilities to support the programs that we have and this is one of those I think is an example of great teamwork,” said David Heatherly, President of Coastal Carolina Community College.

Students can earn an associate’s degrees through the program.

Students will serve lunch at the new building each Wednesday in the dining room.

