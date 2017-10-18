Kinston’s loss shakes up new Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading to week 10

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Ayden-Grifton’s win over previously unbeaten Kinston shakes up the weekly Touchdown Friday Top 9 for the first time in several weeks.
The Vikings fell from 4th to 9th in the poll. Also, Wallace-Rose Hill moved ahead of Havelock based on the two team’s meeting earlier in the season.
The new Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading to week 10 of the season runs down like this:
TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9
1. EAST DUPLIN 9-0
2. TARBORO 9-0
3. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 6-1
4. HAVELOCK 7-1
5. DH CONLEY 7-1
6. SOUTH CENTRAL 7-1
7. JACKSONVILLE 7-1
8. NORTH DUPLIN 8-0
9. KINSTON 7-1