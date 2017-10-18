Kinston’s loss shakes up new Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading to week 10

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Ayden-Grifton’s win over previously unbeaten Kinston shakes up the weekly Touchdown Friday Top 9 for the first time in several weeks.

The Vikings fell from 4th to 9th in the poll. Also, Wallace-Rose Hill moved ahead of Havelock based on the two team’s meeting earlier in the season.

The new Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading to week 10 of the season runs down like this:

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

1. EAST DUPLIN 9-0

2. TARBORO 9-0

3. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 6-1

4. HAVELOCK 7-1

5. DH CONLEY 7-1

6. SOUTH CENTRAL 7-1

7. JACKSONVILLE 7-1

8. NORTH DUPLIN 8-0

9. KINSTON 7-1

