Kinston food organization needs donations to feed kids

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — They’re in need of food donations and are hoping you will help them.

The “Real Fathers, Real Men” organization in Kinston are in need of food donations and are hoping the community will help them.

The organization wants to continue its summer feeding program that assists children in need.

“Most of the kids were still asking us are we going to do anything for the fall so we knew it was destined for us to try and do something for the kids they are back in school,” said Clicent Boyd, Real Fathers, Real Men organizer.

Organizers say they feed as many as 140 children per meal.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so at http://www.real fathersrealmen.org