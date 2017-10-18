Greenville Utilities Commission offers winter savings tips

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With a change in temperatures comes some much-needed changes around the house you may need to make that could mean big savings on your utility bill.

Simple changes which can be costly.

Greenville Utilities says the average homeowner can save big by making some minor adjustments around their home.

Winter Savings Tips:

  1. Leave your curtains open during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat your home.
  2. Set your thermostat as low as you can
  3. Take advantage of Greenville Utilities Free Audit Opportunity. A professional will come to your home and tell you what cost-saving changes you can make.
  4. Seal the air leaks around utility cut-throughs for pipes (“plumbing penetrations”), gaps around chimneys and recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets.
  5. Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Keeping the damper open is like keeping a window wide open during the winter; it allows warm air to go right up to the chimney.
  6. Use light-emitting diode — or “LED” — holiday light strings to reduce the cost of decorating your home for the winter holidays.

