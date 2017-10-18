Greenville plays Greenville reads

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Greenville Police Department  was working to promote literacy and healthy living in the community today.

It was the goal of the “Greenville Plays and Greenville Reads” event.

The event hosted children and they’re caregivers. Different organizations in the community came out to support the event.

“It’s really great to come out here and interact with the community,” said Lt. David Anderson of the Greenville Police Department,” It’s super important that they see police officers as someone they can come to when they’re in trouble.”

Each child received a free book from the United Way of Pitt County.

