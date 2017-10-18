Grayson, Pirates hope for bigger crowd for ECU homecoming

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Count senior receiver Davon Grayson as one hoping for a bigger crowd for the ECU homecoming this weekend.

Grayson was emotional when he was asked about playing in his final homecoming game at ECU.

“Now that that time is here, it has flown by so fast,” said Grayson. “I would love to see everyone show up and support us because I believe the older guys all deserve it. We want to show the young guys how it’s supposed to be, so when their time comes they know what the stands are supposed to look like and how the game is supposed to go. They know how intense that homecoming is supposed to be.”

Grayson is well aware that the season hasn’t gone like the Pirate Nation would have liked. Still, he says this team is working hard and hopes to play well this weekend.

“You only get one chance to do it,” said Grayson. “I’m just prepared to get the fans, my family and my team everything that I have.”

ECU hosts BYU for homecoming at 7 o’clock this Saturday night.