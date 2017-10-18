Grayson, Pirates hope for bigger crowd for ECU homecoming

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT)  Count senior receiver Davon Grayson as one hoping for a bigger crowd for the ECU homecoming this weekend.

Grayson was emotional when he was asked about playing in his final homecoming game at ECU.

“Now that that time is here, it has flown by so fast,” said Grayson. “I would love to see everyone show up and support us because I believe the older guys all deserve it. We want to show the young guys how it’s supposed to be, so when their time comes they know what the stands are supposed to look like and how the game is supposed to go. They know how intense that homecoming is supposed to be.”

Grayson is well aware that the season hasn’t gone like the Pirate Nation would have liked. Still, he says this team is working hard and hopes to play well this weekend.

“You only get one chance to do it,” said Grayson. “I’m just prepared to get the fans, my family and my team everything that I have.”

ECU hosts BYU for homecoming at 7 o’clock this Saturday night.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s