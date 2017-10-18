Food Lion recalls chicken tenders after labeling error

(WAVY) — Food Lion is voluntarily recalling their Chicken Tender Party Platter after an ingredient was left off the product’s label.

The unlisted ingredient in question is milk. Consumers with an allergy to dairy could face a life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed.

The corporation said the platter was sold in the deli aisle at all food Lion Stores stores in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume that product and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a full refund.

Find affected UPC numbers at the company’s product recall website.

