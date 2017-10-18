First Alert Tropical Update: Quieting down across the Atlantic

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: No development is expected through the rest of the week. Click on the video for more details.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
52° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
51° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
50° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
53° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
52° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
50° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
50° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
49° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
