First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and fall weather hang on through mid-week

SUMMARY: High pressure will be large and in charge for the rest of the week and into the weekend.



THIS MORNING: Clear and chilly. Breezy at the coast with temps in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s inland, 50’s at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant. Breezy again at the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night with temps in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, our of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will provide quiet weather through the weekend. Expect sunshine and a gradual warm up. Rain returns to the East late Monday with the next cold front.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

