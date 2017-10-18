First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and fall weather hang on through mid-week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure will be large and in charge for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

THIS MORNING: Clear and chilly. Breezy at the coast with temps in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s inland, 50’s at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant. Breezy again at the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night with temps in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, our of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will provide quiet weather through the weekend. Expect sunshine and a gradual warm up. Rain returns to the East late Monday with the next cold front.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
52° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
51° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
50° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
47° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
54° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
52° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
51° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.