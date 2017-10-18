Duplin County deputy hit by car while directing traffic

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County deputy was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. off 403 east of Faison near Friendship Church Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

The deputy was assisting a bus broken down on the highway by directing traffic when he was hit by a car traveling at 45 miles per hour, troopers said.

The deputy was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with internal injuries.

Tomas Ixchop Pu, 37, has been charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to yield to a right of way resulting in bodily injury.

Highway Patrol said Pu was arrested and is in custody.

 

