GREENVILLE (WNCT) DH Conley swept rival JH Rose to win the Eastern Carolina 4A/3A tournament title Wednesday night. Conley won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 29-27.

Alannah Thomas led the way with 18 kills while Courtney Rupp collected 18 assists in the victory. Olivia Hunt had 12 digs. Conley improved to 20-2 with the win.

Conley won the regular season title in the Eastern Carolina Conference and added the tournament crown with the win tonight.