Attorney General Stein sues DeVos and the Dept of Education

Sara Potter WNCT Published:
Betsy DeVos, Erica Navarro
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, left, joined by Education Department Budget Service Director Erica Navarro, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, before the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing on the Education Department's fiscal 2018 budget. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — Attorney General Josh Stein filed a complaint on Wednesday to sue the United States Department of Education and Secretary Betsy DeVos for refusing to enforce the Gainful Employment Rule.

The Gainful Employment Rule is a regulation that allows prospective students to make informed decisions by requiring schools to provide information about the program’s average debt load, the loan repayment rate of all students who enroll in the program, the percentage of students who graduate from the program, the number of graduates who obtain employment in a field related to the program, and the average earnings of graduates.

The rule also assesses whether schools’ programs provide education and training to their students that lead to earnings that will allow students to pay back their student loan debts.

If the programs fail the objective metrics, federal student loans and grants would no longer be provided to those programs.

“Students are working hard to create a better future for themselves,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “For-profit colleges must shoot straight with students about the promises they make.”

On July 5 and August 18, the Department announced its intent to delay large portions of the Gainful Employment Rule without soliciting, receiving, or responding to any comment from any stakeholder or member of the public, and without engaging in a public deliberative process.

The Department has also publicly stated that it has no plans to calculate the necessary metrics to determine whether programs are failing the Gainful Employment Rule’s minimum requirements.

State attorneys general argue in their lawsuit that the delays have no legal justification and the Department’s actions are “arbitrary and capricious and an abuse of discretion.”

“The Department of Education has unlawfully undermined this key principle so today I took Secretary Betsy DeVos to court to protect students,” said Stein.

The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Attorney General Josh Stein was joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington in filing today’s lawsuit.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s