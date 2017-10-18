6 people charged with smuggling drugs into Craven County Jail

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Six people were arrested and charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Craven County Jail.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation into contraband and drugs coming into the jail and determined that the drugs and contraband were being smuggled into the jail by an inmate.

It was also concluded that the inmate was working offsite as part of a work detail with other inmates.

The contraband and drugs were left at a location to be picked up by the inmate and the investigation allowed officers to intercept the package and it never made it into the jail.

The following suspects were arrested for their part in the attempt to facilitate drugs and contraband being smuggled into the Craven County Jail:

Clayton Wright, 19, of Vanceboro, N.C. was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and felony attempt to possess controlled substance on jail premises.

April Kirkman, 42, of Vanceboro, N.C. was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and felony aid & abet providing drugs to an inmate.

Melody Long, 47, of Vanceboro, N.C. was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana, felony providing drugs to an inmate, and giving tobacco to an inmate.

Monte Dawson Jr., 20, of Vanceboro, N.C. was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana, felony providing drugs to an inmate, and giving tobacco to an inmate.

Edward Harrington, 54, of Vanceboro, N.C. was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver, felony attempt to possess controlled substance on jail premises, and possession of tobacco by an inmate.

Erica Patrick, 29, of Vanceboro, N.C. was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and felony aid & abet providing drugs to an inmate.