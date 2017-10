GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —- The Circle K Gas Station on Evans Street in Greenville was robbed early Monday morning.

At 1:20 a.m., Greenville police said two black men entered the store with their faces covered, wearing dark hoodies and dark pants.

One, armed with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, police said.

The clerk gave them the money, and the two men also took several packs of cigarettes.

They both ran from the business, and no one was injured.