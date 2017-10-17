State fair offers safe driving exhibit to raise awareness

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) — An exhibit entitled “Safety City” will be featured at the North Carolina State Fair this week.

This year Safe Kids, NC and Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP), GHSP, Vision Zero, Watch for Me NC, Be Rail Safe NC, Operation Lifesaver, Bike Safe NC, Forensic Test for Alcohol and the Initiative to Reduce Underage Drinking are leading the cause to bring awareness to the dangers of vehicle crashes.

The exhibit promotes highway safety and the importance of seatbelts.

“Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 3 through 19, primarily because of the improper use of child safety seats and seat belts,” said N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who oversees Safe Kids NC. “One of our main goals of Safe Kids NC is to save lives by ensuring children are riding in a car seat that is just right for their height and weight.”

On Wednesday, Commissioner Causey will join other safety partners to kick off the Safe Kids N.C. exhibit at a 10 a.m. media event at Safety City.

At the Safe Kids tent inside Safety City, parents and caregivers can have their child checked to ensure they are riding in a vehicle as safely as possible.

With so many different child passenger safety seats on the market, parents can put their children in harm’s way, by just having them in the wrong seat or having that seat installed incorrectly.

Also on hand will be certified Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians to measure the child’s weight, height, and age to determine the safest options available for each child.

For more information on Safe Kids NC, contact Safe Kids NC Director Shannon Bullock at 919.218.3396 or Shannon.Bullock @ncdoi.gov.