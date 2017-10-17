Security flaw puts phones, computers at risk of ‘Krack attack’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new study shows a security flaw puts every Wi-Fi connection at risk.

The flaw is being referred to as the “Krack attack.”

Attackers are cracking people’s passwords when people connect their phones or computers to Wi-Fi and researchers say every Wi-Fi supported device is at risk.

Hackers are gathering information like your bank accounts, photos, and email.

“Normally it would take you between at least a day or so for a weak password to crack it, for a secure password it would take you anywhere between ten years to 100,000 years to crack the password,” said Johnny Rogers, Technician at Fast Fone Repair. “So if somebody can crack your password in a matter of minutes just by using you connecting to a wifi is pretty scary.”

The attack affects devices like apple and windows — but those phone makers have recognized the issue — releasing updates to fix the problem.

The most important thing is to change your passwords and update your phone every time one becomes available.

