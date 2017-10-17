School officials break ground on tri-county regional skills center

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A regional skills center nearly a decade in the making is now one step closer to completion.

On Tuesday, school officials from Onslow, Jones and Duplin counties as well as Camp Lejeune joined together for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Onslow Regional Skills Training Center. The center will elevate vocational training for all three counties.

“We’re educating students and they’re leaving to go to other places to find jobs,” Pam Thomas, chairman of the Onslow County Board of Education, said. “This will give them some skills so they can leave high school and still build on those skills either through the community college level or the university level.”

The new center will provide state of the art vocational training in areas like HVAC systems, construction and automotive technologies as well as applied sciences.

“We’re going to be able to equip this center with state of the art equipment, which will be less expensive than us doing these same vocations in our classrooms at every school,” Thomas said.

The 17-acre parcel of land where the center will be built is located in Burton Industrial Park. The school system received a $5 million grant from the state to construct it. The center will be able to house up to 200 students per instructional block of time.

Jones Sr. High School Principal Michael White said it will be a great opportunity for students in Jones County.

“It offers them above and beyond what we can offer them,” he said.

School officials also hope the center will fill the shortage of skilled workers in the East while also giving students a leg up on completing their degrees and certifications.

“There’s a shortage of skilled labor,” Sen. Harry Brown, (R) N.C., said. “This will help fill that gap and really give these kids an opportunity to learn those skills quicker because of the atmosphere they’ll be in.”

Thomas says they hope to start off accepting 50 students into the center. Construction is expected to be completed by the 2018-2019 school year.