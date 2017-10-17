Pasquotank officer released from hospital, injured in attempted escape

By Published:

ELIZABETH CITY N.C. (WNCT) Correctional Officer George Midgett was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Tuesday night. He was injured in the October 12 failed inmate escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon and maintenance worker Geoffrey Howe remain at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Both are receiving treatment for injuries suffered during the failed escape attempt that resulted in the deaths of two employees.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden were killed by inmates in the escape attempt. Ten other prison employees were treated and released.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution, which currently houses approximately 720 male inmates, remains on lockdown.

