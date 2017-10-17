Part of 14th St. in Greenville limited to local traffic after car hits pole

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A section of 14th Street in Greenville will be open only to local traffic for the next several hours after a car collided with and damaged a utility pole.

Police said a driver appeared to have had some sort of medical emergency that caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

The vehicle hit a utility pole and turned over in a yard near 14th and York, police said.

The driver and her infant son were transported to the hospital. They were both alert and did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation, Greenville police said.

The section of 14th Street between Red Banks and Firetower will be open only to local traffic for the next several hours as crews work to repair the utility pole.