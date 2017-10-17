Onslow Co. Schools holds annual BASES awards to recognize the community

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Hundreds of businesses, organizations and volunteers joined Onslow County Schools for the annual BASES awards program on Tuesday.

The BASES program, which stands for businesses assisting schools in educating students, recognizes the efforts to improve school facilities and educational opportunities.

Over 100 businesses were recognized in three categories: All-Star, Major League, and Hall of Fame.

It’s a way to say a small thank you for all the community does in helping the school system.

“We appreciate them so much and are proud that they continue to believe Onslow County Schools is a place to support and to give hope to our students as well,” Pam Thomas, chairman of the Onslow County Board of Education, said.

Those recognized not only donated items throughout the year, they also donated time and served as mentors to students.

“They’re not always the ones giving you money or giving you resources,” Thomas said. “They’re giving you those special in-kind services that you can’t put a dollar amount on.”

We’re proud to say WNCT was also recognized.

