Nikki Crosthwaite joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in September 2017. She is currently the anchor for WNCT 9 On Your Side Weekend Morning Edition from 6-8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday as well as a general assignment reporter during the week.

Nikki was born and raised in Fulton, Illinois. She moved to Normal, Illinois after graduating high school to attend Illinois State University. After two years, she then transferred to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. She majored in journalism and mass communication and minored in photography. She is an alumna of Delta Delta Delta sorority and a diehard Hawkeye fan. Go Hawkeyes!

During her time at UI, she worked as a news anchor and reporter for Daily Iowan TV. She fully immersed herself in the community by working for both the news department and the sports department, as the wrestling beat reporter. During her college career, she met multiple presidential candidates during the 2016 election and interviewed former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. While she enjoys politics, she finds herself surprised by the amazing stories that come from everyday people in their local communities.

Before joining the 9 On Your Side team, Nikki worked as a news intern at KWQC-TV 6 in Davenport, Iowa, where she found her true passion in news reporting. After her summer internship with Channel 6, she worked for their sports department as a football highlight zone reporter. Growing up a coach’s kid, Nikki has always followed sports and enjoyed sideline reporting. During her time with the sports department, she had the chance to report at the John Deere Classic on the PGA tour, Olympic Wrestling Trials and B1G Ten football games.

Nikki is looking forward to getting her broadcasting career started in Greenville. She is excited for this opportunity to get to know Eastern North Carolina, and looks forward to getting involved in her new community.

If you have any story ideas, send them her way.

Get in touch with Nikki: