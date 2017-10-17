Man dead after being struck by Amtrak train in Morrisville, officials say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train Tuesday afternoon in Morrisville, according to town officials.

The incident happened between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the 10,400 block of Chapel Hill Road, near the road’s intersection with Airport Boulevard, the town said.

No one else was reported to have been injured, and traffic remained unaffected.

Amtrak confirmed that its Piedmont train, which travels between Raleigh and Charlotte daily, was involved. A total of 29 passengers were on the train, officials said.