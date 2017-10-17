Kinston woman wins $1 Million on scratch-off ticket

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston woman wins big in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Diamond Campbell won $1 million dollars from a 50X The Cash scratch-off ticket. Campbell says it will fulfill her dream of owning a dog kennel.

“We came up with the idea about two years ago,” said Campbell, a cashier. “We’ve been developing the idea since. Now we can actually do it.”

Campbell’s good fortune happened Thursday when she stopped by Tony’s Friendly Mart on North Martin Luther King Drive in Kinston and bought the scratch-off ticket.

She took the $10 ticket home and started scratching at the kitchen table.

“I was super excited,” Campbell said of her win. “I started jumping around.”

She claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $417,009.

50X The Cash launched in February with four top prizes of $1 million. One top prize remains.

Ticket sales from games like 50X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $600 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.