Mayoral candidates face off in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — All four Greenville mayoral candidates had a chance to speak and take questions at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Tuesday.

Questions ranges from national issues to challenges facing the city.

The candidates include (alphabetically): P.J. Connelly, Calvin Mercer, Curtis Pulley, and Ernest Reeves.

Both Connelly and Mercer currently serve on Greenville’s City Council.

During the forum they focused heavily on infrastructure and development.

Mercer said, “It’s not sexy to talk about, but I have raised storm water as a huge, important challenge that we have to address in the city of Greenville.”

“I think it is extremely important that we focus on jobs, we need to focus on infrastructure and we also need to focus on safety,” said Connelly.

Candidates Pulley and Reeves said they are concerned with recent crimes in the area and think city officials need to do more to ensure safety.

Pulley said, “Greenville is a very unsafe city at this particular point. It is very unsafe. You can’t ride a bicycle no where and it’s college town.”

“Three robberies in two days doesn’t cut it and we got to make sure our community is safe,” said Reeves, “We got to make sure our community is safe.”

Make sure to make your way out to vote on Nov. 7.

