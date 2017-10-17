Greenville Mayoral candidate debate happening Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Municipal elections are heating up bringing more debates and forums.

A debate for the Mayor of Greenville is happening Tuesday.

It’s sponsored by the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

This is the first time of the election season that just the mayor candidates will go head to head.

This will also be an opportunity to hear more from each of the four candidates individually covering topics locally and nationally.

Some of these range from transportation parking and safety within the city as well as healthcare and overall economic state.

Coordinators hope attendees will listen to what each candidate has to say adding the best thing anybody can do to get involved is to go out and vote in November.

“My thing when people can come to an actual forum meeting and hear the candidates first hand and what the have to say about particular issues,” said event coordinator Trent McGee the Director of Public Policy at the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. Ii think it helps them form their opinions better on who they want to vote for and I like to think local elections are the most important elections we can have.”

