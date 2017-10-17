First Alert Forecast: Colder, drier air about to return

SUMMARY: A departing cold front will bring colder, drier air for much of this week. See a detailed forecast below…

THIS MORNING: Clear skies this morning with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to lower 50s inland and upper 50s to lower 60s along the coast. It’s a little breezy, winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, thus it feels a little chillier.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, thus it may feel a little cooler.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night with temperatures in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast with clear skies and winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development east of the Bahamas. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
52° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
51° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
50° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
