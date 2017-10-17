First Alert Forecast: Colder, drier air about to return

SUMMARY: A departing cold front will bring colder, drier air for much of this week. See a detailed forecast below…



THIS MORNING: Clear skies this morning with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to lower 50s inland and upper 50s to lower 60s along the coast. It’s a little breezy, winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, thus it feels a little chillier.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, thus it may feel a little cooler.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night with temperatures in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast with clear skies and winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development east of the Bahamas. For the latest, click here

