ECU students researches community resilience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One year ago many communities in the east were in the first stage of recovery after hurricane Matthew.

An ECU student is looking into how the survivors or natural disasters like that of Matthew are resilient in recovery.

Jasmine Hayes was awarded 10,000 dollars from NC Sea Grant and the NC. Water Resources Research Institute.

She wants to understand how individuals and communities respond of such horrible disasters.

It is called the disaster resilience program.

She will start by conducting focus groups where she wants survivors to come and tell their stories.

She says she wants to get an idea of what the community as a whole can do differently when the next disaster strikes than can better help needy areas recover.

“They happen all the time pretty much without a warning so we just want to pretty much understands what it is the community needs from us. These at risk populations what they could improve on what we could improve on in order to help them,” said Hayes.

Hayes will be using the help of the Northern Pitt county improvement association.

The study will be conducted in Pitt and Roberson counties.

Hayes says this is still in the beginning stages of planning but if you are interested in sharing your story or know someone who wants to you can reach her at 252-744-2629.