ECU cross country men earn 1st-ever USTFCCCA regional ranking

GREENVILLE, N.C. – On the heels of a second-place finish at the Pirate Invitational, the ECU men’s cross country team has earned its first-ever United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Regional ranking, checking in at No. 14 this week. The organization began releasing weekly regional rankings in 2010.

The Pirates finished one point behind Duke for the team title Friday at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The Blue Devils are slotted No. 11 in the Southeast Region this week.

Senior Bakri Abushouk ran 24:00 in the 8K to capture the individual title while sophomore Dean Abushouk took third place with a time of 24:34 and junior Nick Ciaccia crossed the finish line in 24:42 – good for seventh place.

ECU is currently preparing for the American Athletic Conference Championships, scheduled for Oct. 28 in Philadelphia, Pa.

USTFCCCA Southeast Region Ranking (Oct. 16)

Furman Virginia Tech NC State Campbell Eastern Kentucky William and Mary Liberty Charlotte Kentucky Virginia Duke Morehead State Wake Forest ECU North Carolina