ECU cross country men earn 1st-ever USTFCCCA regional ranking

ECU Media Relations Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – On the heels of a second-place finish at the Pirate Invitational, the ECU men’s cross country team has earned its first-ever United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Regional ranking, checking in at No. 14 this week. The organization began releasing weekly regional rankings in 2010.

The Pirates finished one point behind Duke for the team title Friday at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The Blue Devils are slotted No. 11 in the Southeast Region this week.

Senior Bakri Abushouk ran 24:00 in the 8K to capture the individual title while sophomore Dean Abushouk took third place with a time of 24:34 and junior Nick Ciaccia crossed the finish line in 24:42 – good for seventh place.

ECU is currently preparing for the American Athletic Conference Championships, scheduled for Oct. 28 in Philadelphia, Pa.

USTFCCCA Southeast Region Ranking (Oct. 16)

  1. Furman
  2. Virginia Tech
  3. NC State
  4. Campbell
  5. Eastern Kentucky
  6. William and Mary
  7. Liberty
  8. Charlotte
  9. Kentucky
  10. Virginia
  11. Duke
  12. Morehead State
  13. Wake Forest
  14. ECU
  15. North Carolina

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s