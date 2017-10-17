East Carolina University hosts entrepreneurship challenge

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge kicked off Tuesday at East Carolina University, with more than 120 students showcasing their prototypes, models, drawing and small business ideas.

It is a challenge generated from the ECU College of Business Miller School of Entrepreneurship.

It is one of a three-round pitch competition where students are competing to earn as much as $20,000 to jump-start their businesses.

“I changed my major from interior design to business just so I can continue to sell this and hopefully do it as like a career,” said Taylor Hicks, a student entrepreneur. “So it is really exciting, and I am just thankful for every opportunity that I have received. I am thankful for ECU having this in the first place.”

The second round is in November when students will present their pitches in front of a panel like the show “Shark Tank.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s