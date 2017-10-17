East Carolina University hosts entrepreneurship challenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge kicked off Tuesday at East Carolina University, with more than 120 students showcasing their prototypes, models, drawing and small business ideas.

It is a challenge generated from the ECU College of Business Miller School of Entrepreneurship.

It is one of a three-round pitch competition where students are competing to earn as much as $20,000 to jump-start their businesses.

“I changed my major from interior design to business just so I can continue to sell this and hopefully do it as like a career,” said Taylor Hicks, a student entrepreneur. “So it is really exciting, and I am just thankful for every opportunity that I have received. I am thankful for ECU having this in the first place.”

The second round is in November when students will present their pitches in front of a panel like the show “Shark Tank.”