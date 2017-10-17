Chocowinity man charged with multiple break-ins across eastern NC

WNCT Staff Published:

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man in Beaufort County was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, and cocaine possession.

On September 21, Beaufort County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near a boat storage yard in Cypress Landing Community.

The deputies arrived and discovered Jason Tolley, 31, of Chocowinity, in the vehicle.

After a futher investigation, deputies located several pieces of jewelry and mail belonging to a resident of Cypress Landing, and cocaine.

Tolley was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

During an almost month-long investigation into the jewelry and mail, investigators discovered Tolley had been pawning stolen jewelry in Beaufort, Pitt, and Craven counties since April, deputies said.

Investigators also said Tolley stole at least one firearm and victim’s credit cards.

Jason Tolley was charged with seven counts of felony breaking and entering, seven counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of safecracking, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of financial card theft, one count of identity theft, and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Tolley is currently being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $165,000 secured bond.

He is also facing multiple felony charges in both Pitt and Craven counties.

