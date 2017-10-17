Basketball found stuffed with drugs on prison grounds

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Tyrrell County Deputies responded to a call at Tyrrell Prison Work Farm Saturday regarding contraband found on the premises.

Prison staff observed a suspicious vehicle operating near the prison.

As a result, prison staff conducted a search of the perimeter of the grounds and discovered a basketball on the yard of the prison with black tape around it.

When the basketball was opened, prison staff found packaged marijuana, loose tobacco, rolling papers, 3 cigarette lighters, and three tee shirts.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has possession of the marijuana and weighed it as 74.6 grams.

The investigation is ongoing.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s