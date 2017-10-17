Basketball found stuffed with drugs on prison grounds

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Tyrrell County Deputies responded to a call at Tyrrell Prison Work Farm Saturday regarding contraband found on the premises.

Prison staff observed a suspicious vehicle operating near the prison.

As a result, prison staff conducted a search of the perimeter of the grounds and discovered a basketball on the yard of the prison with black tape around it.

When the basketball was opened, prison staff found packaged marijuana, loose tobacco, rolling papers, 3 cigarette lighters, and three tee shirts.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has possession of the marijuana and weighed it as 74.6 grams.

The investigation is ongoing.