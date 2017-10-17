Ayden-Grifton wins first volleyball championship since 1976

SNOW HILL (WNCT) – Ayden -Grifton swept Greene Central to win the school’s first volleyball championship since 1976 Tuesday night on the road.

The Chargers won the match 25-9, 25-16 and 25-9.

“It’s all about the girls,” said coach Linda Bryant after the win. “Hard work does pay off.”

Next up is the state playoffs, and Bryant and company hope to make some noise in the postseason.

“It’s a new journey,” said Bryant. “Our next accolade is to get past the first round. We want to see how far this can go. Who knows?”